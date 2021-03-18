Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $351.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

