BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.47

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.47 and last traded at $80.32, with a volume of 4442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

DOOO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 3.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

