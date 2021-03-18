BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the communications services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BT.A. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 160.33 ($2.09).

Get BT Group - CLASS A alerts:

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.99) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £15.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94.68 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.50 ($2.01).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.