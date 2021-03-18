(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Given “Sell” Rating at Numis Securities

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on (BTA.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of (BTA.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 152.50 ($1.99).

