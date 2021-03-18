Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bumble in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a positive rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $72.67 on Wednesday. Bumble has a twelve month low of $57.53 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

