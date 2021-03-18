Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BVRDF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.22.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

