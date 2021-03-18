Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 469,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the February 11th total of 582,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BTAQ stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

