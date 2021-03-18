BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after buying an additional 1,345,386 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,411,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,508,000 after buying an additional 161,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 853,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,470,000 after buying an additional 21,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of BWXT opened at $64.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.09.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

