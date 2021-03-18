Byron Myers Sells 7,102 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $369,019.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -574.94 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $56.46.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 205.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INGN. KeyCorp upgraded Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

