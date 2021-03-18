Bytecoin Hits Market Cap of $87.21 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $87.21 million and approximately $156,351.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.96 or 0.00426525 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 994% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

