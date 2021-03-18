Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,228,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 11.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,042,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 207,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

CYH stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,828. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

