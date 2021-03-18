Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 661,322 The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 661,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Timothy John Flynn sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

TCS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,092. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.85 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $275.48 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.