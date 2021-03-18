Caas Capital Management LP Invests $28.72 Million in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 399,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,721,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of Anaplan as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,328,000. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 6,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,860 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,925,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,705 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Anaplan by 320.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,690,000 after buying an additional 456,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.00. 44,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,263. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,980 shares of company stock worth $20,448,429 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

