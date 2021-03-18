Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $11.20 Million Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 246,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.47% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $2,391,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SPT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. 16,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,236. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.10.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.