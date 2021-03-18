Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $15.87 Million Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,488,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,869,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,682,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 331,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.02.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

