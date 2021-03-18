Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $42.58 Million Investment in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,388,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,579,000. Elanco Animal Health makes up approximately 0.4% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,645.2% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 14,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of -59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

