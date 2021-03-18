Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $3,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

