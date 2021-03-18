Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,995.00.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,822.87 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,958.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

