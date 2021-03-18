Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $2,100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,995.00.

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,822.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,964.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,958.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,031.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Permit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

