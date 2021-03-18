Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells $5,890,803.75 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $39.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cactus in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

