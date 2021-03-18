Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CAE were worth $260,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $6,352,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAE. CIBC increased their target price on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,064. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 157.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

