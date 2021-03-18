Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475,610 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in McKesson were worth $171,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in McKesson by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.08. 4,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $113.71 and a 12-month high of $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.