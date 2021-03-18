Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $132.64 Million Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,465,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 4.05% of Canada Goose worth $132,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 96.1% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,962,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,126,000 after purchasing an additional 961,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,229,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,742,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,303,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $13,158,000. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of GOOS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.94. 20,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

