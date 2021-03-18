Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,149,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 921,746 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $90,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $28.32. The company had a trading volume of 110,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,797,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.