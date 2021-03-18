Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 13,668 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091,580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $477,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $481.38. 39,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,818. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $466.73 and a 200 day moving average of $411.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total value of $417,172.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.24, for a total value of $197,418.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,925 shares of company stock valued at $44,390,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

