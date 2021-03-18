Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CFO Sells $1,861,666.95 in Stock

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $52.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

