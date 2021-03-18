Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 146.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 378,664 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 109.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $8,601,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth about $7,667,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 590,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $22,554,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 4,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $131,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,692,126 shares of company stock worth $65,844,130. Corporate insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWH opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

