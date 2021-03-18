Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Up 8.1%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $2.81. 9,003,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 4,776,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CANF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

