Canaccord Genuity Increases Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target to $9.00

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of SIEN stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.97 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. Analysts expect that Sientra will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,257,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,672,000 after buying an additional 97,045 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,436 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 768,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

