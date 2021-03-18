Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.58. 7,098,913 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 3,982,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.83 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

