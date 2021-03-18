Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CSIQ traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.57. 137,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

