Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.14. 1,579,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,609,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)
Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.
