Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX)’s stock price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.14. 1,579,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,609,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Cancer Genetics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cancer Genetics by 435.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cancer Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cancer Genetics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc, through its subsidiary, vivoPharm, Pty Ltd., provides contract research services primarily focusing on studies to guide drug discovery and development programs in the oncology and immuno-oncology fields. The company's clinical offerings include a portfolio of proprietary tests, such as comparative genomic hybridization microarrays and next generation sequencing panels, gene expression tests, and DNA fluorescent in situ hybridization probes targeting hematological, and human papillomavirus-associated cancers, which include cervical, anal, head, and neck cancers.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.