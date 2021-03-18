Cancom (ETR:COK) Shares Up 2.1%

Cancom SE (ETR:COK)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €54.40 ($64.00) and last traded at €54.00 ($63.53). 82,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.90 ($62.24).

Several research firms have weighed in on COK. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.57 ($67.73).

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.24 and its 200-day moving average is €46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.21.

About Cancom (ETR:COK)

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

