Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Cango’s previous — dividend of $0.23.

CANG stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Cango alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cango from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.