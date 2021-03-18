CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

CWXZF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $7.48 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

