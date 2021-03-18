CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $9.30 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CanWel Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.60.

CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $7.48.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

