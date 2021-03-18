Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires 21,696 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,696 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for about 1.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,933,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total value of $14,386,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.33, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,517.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,690 shares of company stock valued at $78,462,365 in the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.48. 67,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,509. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.50. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.75.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

