Capital Impact Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Okta by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after purchasing an additional 410,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.89, for a total transaction of $12,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,543,896.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,840,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,208 shares of company stock valued at $37,353,380 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $10.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.24. 48,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,775. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.58 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.30 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.