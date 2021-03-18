Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Invitae accounts for 2.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Invitae worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 1,212.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $182,911.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,911 shares of company stock valued at $31,843,451. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVTA traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 77,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763,699. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

