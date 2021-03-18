Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Natera worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $632,774.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,845.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,568 shares of company stock valued at $23,302,781. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $3.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.02. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,585. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.66. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $91.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

