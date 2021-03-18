Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 4,990.52% and a negative return on equity of 95.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,952. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $398.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $637,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,711,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

