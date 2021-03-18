Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Shares Up 11.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s share price traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cardinal Energy traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.22. 1,072,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,116,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.56.

The company has a market cap of C$324.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

