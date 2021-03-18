Carlson Capital L P Acquires Shares of 3,175 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Welltower by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $73.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.98.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

