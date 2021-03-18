Carlson Capital L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Carlson Capital L P reduced its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,610 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,791,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 6,349.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,957,000 after acquiring an additional 226,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 429,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,775,000 after buying an additional 214,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $225.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.