Carlson Capital L P Has $2.32 Million Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Carlson Capital L P cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,238 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,478,000 after purchasing an additional 821,573 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 121,601 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.91. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.