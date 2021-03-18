Carlson Capital L P Purchases Shares of 200,000 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,570,000. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.26% of Aerojet Rocketdyne at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $47.22 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

