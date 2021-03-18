Carlson Capital L P Takes $6.11 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 46.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 29.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.78.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.