Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,800.00

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and last traded at GBX 1,732.50 ($22.64), with a volume of 1551094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,761 ($23.01).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,115 ($14.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,450.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,229.85.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Arnold W. Donald sold 44,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,024 ($26.44), for a total value of £898,372.64 ($1,173,729.61).

Carnival Co. & Company Profile (LON:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

