Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 32,150 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 32,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $8,614,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at $782,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.74 and its 200 day moving average is $242.20. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

