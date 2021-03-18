Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVNA. DA Davidson upped their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.27.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $286.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.20. Carvana has a one year low of $22.16 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $13,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $5,665,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,820 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,453.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 782,981 shares of company stock valued at $219,589,341. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Carvana by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 24,770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Carvana by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

